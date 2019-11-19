Home

Donald Cecil (Don) COTTERILL

Donald Cecil (Don) COTTERILL Notice
COTTERILL, Donald Cecil (Don). Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on 15 November at Bob Owens Retirement Village, in Bethlehem, Tauranga. Loved husband of Ann (nee Brien) for over 61 years and treasured father to Bruce, Glenn and the late Suzanne. Don is loved and remembered every day by his grandchildren Sam, Suzie, Renee and Fraser, and daughters in law Rose and Donna. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 22nd November, at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. The family are especially grateful to the wonderful nurses and carers at Bob Owens Retirement Village. All communications to 'The Cotterill Family' c/o 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
