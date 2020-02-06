|
HEANEY, Donald Bruce. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 January 2020. Aged 98 years. Beloved husband of Audrey (deceased). An amazing Dad to Kelvin and Helen, Cintra and John, Michelle, Vanessa and Hoghton, Brett, Iona and Michael, Natalie and Russell and Raoul (deceased). Adored by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private cremation, memorial being arranged. A very special gentleman who will be remembered for his humour, his wisdom and his stories - we were so blessed to have you in our lives. Byeeeee ..
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020