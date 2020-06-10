|
McCULLOCH, Donald Aspinall. Peacefully at home, Heretaunga on 9th June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Cherished father and father-in-law of Katherine and Kevin, Matthew and Heather, Libby and Paul. Very special grandad 'DonDon' to Grace and Ava, Annie, Hazel and Tom, Hugo, Oliver and Florence. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Christie McCulloch, Alison and Alan Lough. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St John's Church, Trentham on Monday 15th June at 2pm followed by burial. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2020