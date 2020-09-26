|
CLARK, Donald Arthur. Passed away 21 September 2020 at his home in Pottsville, NSW, Australia, Loved husband of Sue. Predeceased by his loving parents Dot and Geoff Clark of Auckland NZ. Sadly missed by his brother and sister in law Rob and Rosa of Northland . N.Z., sister Meryl of Calgary, Canada and niece Leigh Clark of Vancouver, Canada. Condolences may be sent to the family care of [email protected] com or [email protected] net or Heritage Brothers Funeral Services, Tweed Heads, NSW.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020