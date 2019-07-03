|
STEWART, Don (Grumpy). College Rifles Rugby Club and CROBA offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Rifleman, Don Stewart. Don was a player, a long time administrator of Rifles and a vital member of the Old Boys Association to which he was extremely dedicated. Over the years he gave countless hours of voluntary work to the Club, and made many generous contributions. A true, loyal and dedicated Rifleman who will be missed by many. Sodales Parati"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019