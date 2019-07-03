Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Andrew (Don) STEWART

Add a Memory
Donald Andrew (Don) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Don (Grumpy). College Rifles Rugby Club and CROBA offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Rifleman, Don Stewart. Don was a player, a long time administrator of Rifles and a vital member of the Old Boys Association to which he was extremely dedicated. Over the years he gave countless hours of voluntary work to the Club, and made many generous contributions. A true, loyal and dedicated Rifleman who will be missed by many. Sodales Parati"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.