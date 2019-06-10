Home

DRAFFIN, Donald Allister and Annie Evelyn (Anne). Passed away on Thursday 6th June and Sunday 9thJune. Much loved Dad and Mum of Trevor, Edna and John, Neville, Alan and Paula. Devoted Grandad and Grandma of Jordan, Sarah and Chris, Mellisa, and Nick. A celebration of Don and Anne's lives will be held at Mangakahia Sports Complex, Poroti on Friday at 1pm. As with their love in life, they now rest together in peace. All communications to the Draffin Family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 12, 2019
