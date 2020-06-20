Home

Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Donald Allen (Don) MURTAGH

MURTAGH, Donald Allen (Don). Passed away sadly on 18th June 2020 at Camellia Resthome, Te Awamutu, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Much loved father and father in law of Allan and Sally, Garry and Leigh, Gaye and George, Bill and Anna. Loved grandad of Samuel, Richard, Daniel and Rachel, Martine and Jonathon, Eppie and Elysse, James and Eddie, and great grandad of nine. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Camellia for the care given to Dad. A service for Don will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 22nd June 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Murtagh family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
