Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
30 Hall Ave
Mangere
Donald Alfred CLARE
CLARE, Donald Alfred. 89 years old, born Strathfield, Sydney. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital 13th December. Longtime resident of Fiji for 40 years. The loving husband for 65 years of Eunice nee Marriott Brother in law of Maureen and Maisie loved uncle of Desiree , Melanie and Eddie A dignified gentleman with a strong sense of humour. A faithful servant of Jehovah A Memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 30 Hall Ave Mangere on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am Loved ones impatiently awaiting the resurrection John 5:28, 29. All communications to Desiree 0210569690
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
