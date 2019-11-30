Home

Donald Alexander (Don) WILSON

Donald Alexander (Don) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Donald Alexander (Don). Passed away on 28 November, 2019, following a short illness and surrounded by his family. Dearly beloved husband of Nancy, and father and father-in-law of Stuart and Karen, Bruce, and Melanie. Much loved grandpa of Kate and Toni, and great-grandpa of Malia and Tulsi. Cherished brother of Margaret, and uncle of Jacqui, Lloyd, Simon and the late Kirsty. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Iona Presbyterian Church, 38 Donovan Street, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland on Tuesday 3 December at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Will be sadly missed



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
