GEORGE Donald Alan(Don). Passed in the early hours of Friday 28th August 2020, following a short fight with cancer. Dearly loved father to Richard and husband of the late Beryl George. Loved brother of the late Rosemary Pierce and the late Gillian George. Uncle to Linda, Wayne and Julie Lawler, Wayne and the late Paul Lawler. Uncle to Michael Pierce and the Pierce families. Much loved great uncle of Lauren and Natalie Watson. Cousin to Ann and Merv Taylor. At Don's request a private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the staff at Wattle Downs Bupa for their care. Messages to Villa 8, Acacia Cove Village, Wattle Farm Road, Wattle Downs, Auckland 2103 or Don's mobile 022 595 5170. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020