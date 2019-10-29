|
McGLASHEN, Donal James (Don). 22 January 1929 - 26 October 2019. On Saturday 26 October 2019, at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved and loving husband of Gaie, and much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Amy McGlashen, Heather and Chris Moore, Robin McGlashen and Innes Richardson. Much loved "Poppa" of Sarah, Tom, George, John, Hamish, Angus and Sophie; and Great Grandad of Will, Ted, Charlie and Henry. A funeral service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Rd, Whakatane on Thursday 31 October at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Messages please to the McGlashen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019