SCULLY, Don (Donut). RAF # 4049879. RNZAF T80724 Warrant Officer. Left us on 1 July 2019 aged 85. Wonderful and adored grandfather to Charlotte, Zachary and Nicholas. Loved father of Hilary, Nancy and Geraldine and son-in-law to Darryl. Loved husband of Valerie (deceased). A gathering to celebrate Donut's life will be held on Thursday 4 July at 2.30pm at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019