Don Arthur MARTIN

Don Arthur MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Don Arthur. Passed peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Treasured Dad of Steven, Paul and Hanne. Beloved Grandad of Pia and Tim and great Grandad of Sophie, Dylan and James. A service for Don will be held in Elim Christian Centre, 159 Botany Road, Botany Downs on Thursday 8 August at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Salvation Army New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/damartin0308



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
