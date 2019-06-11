|
PALMER, Dominic Kaihau (Dom). Passed away suddenly on Sunday 9th June 2019 at his home. Much loved father of Bill, Jerry and Rachel, Martin and Jade, Pare and Tai, Dom and Lynn, Hiria and Steve, Jay and Ripeka. Koro to his many moko. Our father will be laying in state at Pukeko Marae. Dominic will be departing Pukeko Marae on Wednesday 12 June at 9am and taken to St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 125 King Street, Whakatane, for a Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by a burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Palmer family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
