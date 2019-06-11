Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Kaihau (Dom) PALMER

Notice Condolences

Dominic Kaihau (Dom) PALMER Notice
PALMER, Dominic Kaihau (Dom). Passed away suddenly on Sunday 9th June 2019 at his home. Much loved father of Bill, Jerry and Rachel, Martin and Jade, Pare and Tai, Dom and Lynn, Hiria and Steve, Jay and Ripeka. Koro to his many moko. Our father will be laying in state at Pukeko Marae. Dominic will be departing Pukeko Marae on Wednesday 12 June at 9am and taken to St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 125 King Street, Whakatane, for a Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by a burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Palmer family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.