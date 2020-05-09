Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores RUSHWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores (Dolly) RUSHWORTH

Add a Memory
Dolores (Dolly) RUSHWORTH Notice
RUSHWORTH, Dolores (Dolly). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 7th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen (Jack) Rushworth, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Allan, Jacqui, Wayne, Peter and Helen. Cherished Grandmother of Stacey, Alicia, Ashleigh, Candice, Jerrid, Heath and Jessica. And treasured Great Grandmother of Laqualum, Quinn, Austin, Lachlan, Dakota, Sadie, Teagan, Levi, Sasha, Zoey, Jack, Harry, Eli and Max . Now Resting Peacefully. You will be dearly missed by us all. A private family service to farewell Dolly will be held on Tuesday 12th May, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date to be announced. All messages of support from friends and family not able to attend may be sent to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -