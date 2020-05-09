|
|
|
RUSHWORTH, Dolores (Dolly). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 7th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen (Jack) Rushworth, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Allan, Jacqui, Wayne, Peter and Helen. Cherished Grandmother of Stacey, Alicia, Ashleigh, Candice, Jerrid, Heath and Jessica. And treasured Great Grandmother of Laqualum, Quinn, Austin, Lachlan, Dakota, Sadie, Teagan, Levi, Sasha, Zoey, Jack, Harry, Eli and Max . Now Resting Peacefully. You will be dearly missed by us all. A private family service to farewell Dolly will be held on Tuesday 12th May, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date to be announced. All messages of support from friends and family not able to attend may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020