Dolores Pamela (Pam) HILL Notice
HILL, Dolores Pamela (Pam). On 8 June 2020 peacefully at Glenburn Hospital and Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Chris. Much loved mother and mother-inlaw of Dorlores and John. Loved grandmother of Suzanne, Samantha and Frances. Great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren and great great grandmother of Marlia. At Pam's request a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Glenburn Rest Home. All communications C/- The Webb family, Morrisons Funeral Directors P O Box 24464 Royal Oak, Auckland 1345



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
