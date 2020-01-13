Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea
24 Picton Street
Howick
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea
24 Picton Street
Howick
Dolly (Mary Theresa) FERRIS

Dolly (Mary Theresa) FERRIS Notice
FERRIS, Mary Theresa (Dolly). Formerly of Belfast N. Ireland Passed away peacefully, on Friday 10th January 2020, at Howick Baptist Home. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Hugh, and much loved mother and mother in law of Patricia and John, Robert and Carol, Brian and Karen. Dearly loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Dolly, will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 17th January 2019, at 10.30am. Vigil Rosary at the above church on Thursday 16th January at 7-00pm Private Cremation to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
