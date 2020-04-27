|
|
|
MAURICE, Doidge (Morry). Passed away on April 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband and companion of Annette. On behalf of all her side of the family, we are eternally grateful for your faithfulness, love and support of our mother, mother in law and grandma. You were a rock for her as she changed in the past few years. You have our love and gratitude for ever. Rest well. On behalf of Geoff and Sue, Toni and Paul, Cam& Steph, Liz, Sam, Angela and Jarrod
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020