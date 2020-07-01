Home

STROEVEN, Dirk Cornelis (Dick). On June 29th 2020 peacefully after a long illness in his 95th year. Dearly loved Husband of Betty ( married 67 years) Much loved father and father in law of Ron and Patsy, Erwin and Cynthia, and Dennis. Loved Opa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Dick's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday July 3 2020 at 11am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
