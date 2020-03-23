|
WEBER, Dina Josephina Martina (Dianne). Passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor on 21 March 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Dina will be reunited with Jerry (Pop), and sadly missed by her children: Dianne, Joanne and Marty, Tony and Janet, Gerry and Ans, Joseanne, Pam and Andrew, her 17 grandchildren and their partners, and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Communications may be posted to the Weber family c/- Elliotts Funeral Service, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020