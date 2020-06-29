Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Road
Dimity Gay (Dimity) NOTLEY

Dimity Gay (Dimity) NOTLEY Notice
NOTLEY, Dimity Gay (Dimity). Passed away on June 28, 2020, at Logan Campbell Hospital, peacefully taken following an illness. Loving wife of the late Douglas, mother and mother-in-law to David, Andrew, Karen, Campbell, Vanessa, Lisa, David, and fur baby Benny. Much loved Nana of Brent,Sarah,Craig,Oliver, Courtney, Grace and Caitlin. Many thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Logan Campbell Hospital, to Rosemary, friends and staff of Epsom Village for their friendship, kindness and support. The celebration of Dimity's life will be held 2pm 10 July, All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Auckland. Always a lady, right to the end. Forever in our hearts. Communications to PO Box 25484, St Heliers, Auckland 1740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020
