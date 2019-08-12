|
MORBEY, Dilys. Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday 7th August 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loving sister of Wynne and Mary. Much loved mother of Angela (deceased), David (deceased), and Richard; and loved mother in law of Joanna and Angie. Adored nana of Jeremy, Tim, Suzie, Chris, Sarah, Andy, Jacqui, Meg, Simon, and Robert; and great nana of Annie, Max, Isla, Harper, and Isabella. Special thanks to all the staff at Bob Owens Retirement Home and Hospital for all their outstanding care of Dilys. A service for Dilys will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Friday 16th August at 2pm. Messages to the Morbey family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
