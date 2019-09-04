Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Dillon Richard Gordon (Gutz) JONES

Dillon Richard Gordon (Gutz) JONES Notice
JONES, Dillon Richard Gordon (Gutz). Passed away suddenly on 1st September 2019, aged 33 years. Devoted father of 5 beautiful children. Cherished son of Gordon and Faith, stepson of Karen and Robert (deceased), and a loving brother. "Now your flying with the ducks our son" A funeral service for Dillon will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 6th September 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Jones family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
