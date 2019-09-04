|
JONES, Dillon Richard Gordon (Gutz). Passed away suddenly on 1st September 2019, aged 33 years. Devoted father of 5 beautiful children. Cherished son of Gordon and Faith, stepson of Karen and Robert (deceased), and a loving brother. "Now your flying with the ducks our son" A funeral service for Dillon will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 6th September 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Jones family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019