Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
Dianne Shirley (Wheelton) FENN

Dianne Shirley (Wheelton) FENN Notice
FENN, Dianne Shirley (nee Wheelton). On 16th June 2020 at the Hibiscus Hospice, Dianne passed away peacefully with Graham by her side. Much loved wife, soulmate and travelling companion of Graham. Loved daughter of Barbara (Tweed Heads) and the late Peter, and loved sister of Michael and Stephen, sister in law of Vicky. A service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.30am on Monday 22nd June 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Hibiscus Hospice for the amazing care given to Dianne. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
