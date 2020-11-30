|
PLUIM, Dianne Patricia (nee Savage). Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Palms Life Care on 29 November 2020, aged 66. Much loved mum to Tracey, Jeff and Jonathan. Mother in-law to Louise. Loved sister to Jim, Gaylene and Dean. Adored nana to Kaylyn, James, Erin, Cassandra, Cameron, Christina and Anna. Great-nana to Aliyah and Cjay. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Dianne's life. A huge thank you to the caring staff at Palms Life Care Pukekohe. Free to fly at last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020