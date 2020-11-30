Home

Dianne Patricia (Savage) PLUIM

Dianne Patricia (Savage) PLUIM Notice
PLUIM, Dianne Patricia (nee Savage). Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Palms Life Care on 29 November 2020, aged 66. Much loved mum to Tracey, Jeff and Jonathan. Mother in-law to Louise. Loved sister to Jim, Gaylene and Dean. Adored nana to Kaylyn, James, Erin, Cassandra, Cameron, Christina and Anna. Great-nana to Aliyah and Cjay. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Dianne's life. A huge thank you to the caring staff at Palms Life Care Pukekohe. Free to fly at last.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
