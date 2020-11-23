|
WARD, Dianne May (Didee) (nee Wood). Born March 18, 1953. Passed away on November 20, 2020, peacefully at home in Katikati, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. A loving, caring and devoted wife, Mum, Mother-in-law and Granma. Your smile, love and devotion will never be forgotten, Rest in peace. A special thanks to Hospice for helping the family care for Dianne at home. A memorial service will be held on Friday 27th November 2020 at the Katikati RSA, corner Henry Road and Main Road at 1:00pm. Communications to 147c Tetley Road, RD2, Katikati 3178.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020