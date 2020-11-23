Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Katikati RSA
corner Henry Road and Main Road
View Map
Dianne May (nee Wood) (Didee) WARD


1953 - 2020
Dianne May (nee Wood) (Didee) WARD Notice
WARD, Dianne May (Didee) (nee Wood). Born March 18, 1953. Passed away on November 20, 2020, peacefully at home in Katikati, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. A loving, caring and devoted wife, Mum, Mother-in-law and Granma. Your smile, love and devotion will never be forgotten, Rest in peace. A special thanks to Hospice for helping the family care for Dianne at home. A memorial service will be held on Friday 27th November 2020 at the Katikati RSA, corner Henry Road and Main Road at 1:00pm. Communications to 147c Tetley Road, RD2, Katikati 3178.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
