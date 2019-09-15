Home

Dianne Marie (nee McEwen) (Dianne) WHITWORTH

WHITWORTH, Dianne Marie (Dianne) (nee McEwen). On September 15, 1999. Born November 27, 1944. 20 years gone by so fast, not a day goes by without thoughts of such a special lady, You cared for us so well, Through all our growing years, The happiness you shared, Will stay with us for years. You are so very special, You will be sadly missed, Now we have our memories, Forever in our hearts. Always missed, Kevin, Cindy, Penny and Ritchie and their families JP, Jeff, Margaret, Tayla, Abbey, Max, Dylan, Georgia and Oliver who Mum would be very proud of.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
