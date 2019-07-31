|
JOHNSON, Dianne Marie. E Kui. Ka tangi te ngakau ki a koe e ngaro nei i te kitenga kanohi. Peacefully passed away, on the 27th July 2019; with her husband holding her hand, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Dianne's wishes were to be cremated followed by a celebration of her life. The celebration will be at Bucks Sports Bar, 100 Casement Rd, Whangamata, on Saturday 3rd August, at 1pm. The whanau would like to thank the amazing Thames Hospital staff.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019