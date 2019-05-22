|
STOREY, Dianne Margaret (Diney) (nee Davison) (formerly Wilson). Born March 26, 1936. Passed away on May 19, 2019. Diney left us peacefully at home on Sunday. She is the much loved mum of Deb and Pete, mum-in-law of John and Karyn, and adoring Nana Diney to Alana. It was her time to join her husband Alan, her mother Beau, and other close family and friends. A private cremation has taken place. She will be missed and loved every day forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
