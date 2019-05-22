Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne STOREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Margaret (nee Davison) (formerly Wilson) (Diney) STOREY

Notice Condolences

Dianne Margaret (nee Davison) (formerly Wilson) (Diney) STOREY Notice
STOREY, Dianne Margaret (Diney) (nee Davison) (formerly Wilson). Born March 26, 1936. Passed away on May 19, 2019. Diney left us peacefully at home on Sunday. She is the much loved mum of Deb and Pete, mum-in-law of John and Karyn, and adoring Nana Diney to Alana. It was her time to join her husband Alan, her mother Beau, and other close family and friends. A private cremation has taken place. She will be missed and loved every day forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.