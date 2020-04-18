Home

Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Dianne Jean (Ragg) CLIFTON

Dianne Jean (Ragg) CLIFTON Notice
CLIFTON, Dianne Jean (nee Ragg). Dianne departed from us on 15 April 2020 after a tough and brave battle. She was dearly loved by her husband Mark and daughters Debra and Tracy, son-in-laws Peter and Nathan and grandson Maxwell. Daughter of Sandy and Tup Ragg. Also dearly loved by siblings Suzanne, Robyn and Grant and their families. We will celebrate Dianne's life when we are able to gather again. Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe Ph: 279 9098



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
