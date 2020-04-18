|
CLIFTON, Dianne Jean (nee Ragg). Dianne departed from us on 15 April 2020 after a tough and brave battle. She was dearly loved by her husband Mark and daughters Debra and Tracy, son-in-laws Peter and Nathan and grandson Maxwell. Daughter of Sandy and Tup Ragg. Also dearly loved by siblings Suzanne, Robyn and Grant and their families. We will celebrate Dianne's life when we are able to gather again. Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe Ph: 279 9098
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020