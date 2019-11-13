Home

Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Dianne Gail JACKSON

Dianne Gail JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Dianne Gail. Peacefully on 11 November, 2019. Loved mother of Brian and Deborah, cherished grandmother of Jessica and Carman and great grandmother of Katelyn and Mason, loved sister and sister- in-law of Kay and Peter, loved Aunty of Simon, James, Damien and Paula. "The last battle has been fought. Rest in Peace." A service for Dianne will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin on Friday 15 November at 2:30 p.m. FDANZ, NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
