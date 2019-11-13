|
JACKSON, Dianne Gail. Peacefully on 11 November, 2019. Loved mother of Brian and Deborah, cherished grandmother of Jessica and Carman and great grandmother of Katelyn and Mason, loved sister and sister- in-law of Kay and Peter, loved Aunty of Simon, James, Damien and Paula. "The last battle has been fought. Rest in Peace." A service for Dianne will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin on Friday 15 November at 2:30 p.m. FDANZ, NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019