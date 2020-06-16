Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Dianne Barbara (Logan) ROULSTON

Dianne Barbara (Logan) ROULSTON Notice
ROULSTON, Dianne Barbara (nee Logan). (formerly Hamilton) In the early hours of Saturday 13th June 2020, with family at her side, Dianne passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Alton Roulston and the late Trevor Hamilton. Much loved mother of Karen and Nick Herrold, Jeanette and David Crawford, and Robert. A loved and cherished Nana to Jason and Lisa, Barrie, Rachelle and Cowan; Ryan and Crystal, Brad and Michelle, Logan and Gemma, Ashley and Delta; Chelsea and Chris, Hayden. An adoring Gran Nan to Alexi, Sian, Phoenix, Dakota, Chloe, Archie, Bailey, Jaxon, Noah, Ari, Reuben and Kavita. A service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held at the St Andrews Combined Church, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku at 11.00am on Friday 19th June 2020, prior to interment in the Waiuku Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
