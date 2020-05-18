Home

Diane Rae (Graham) WOOD


1938 - 2020
Diane Rae (Graham) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Diane Rae (nee Graham). Born on 4 November 1938. Sadly passed away on 14 May 2020, with family by her side, after a short illness. Aged 81 years. Cherished wife of Graeme for 60 years. Beloved daughter of the late Edna and Ray Graham. Much loved sister of Bruce Graham. Dearly loved mother of Tracey and Jock; Natalie and the late Robert Dix; Troy and Jo. Treasured and sorely missed Nan of Joe, Josh, Jake, Eden; Khan and Aisha; Grace, Olivia and Isaac. Special thanks to the staff on the Inpatients Ward at Thames Hospital. Due to current restrictions, a private family service for Diane will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
