WILSON, Diane Patricia (Sammy). Peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital on Friday 4th September 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother in law of Lee and Richard, Shane and Sharyn, Karin. Treasured nana of Jamie, Rickilee and Courtney and their partners. Grand nana of Shelby and Kevin (KJ), and Kayden. Treasured and loved by all the lives she touched. In accordance with Sammie's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Sammy will be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020