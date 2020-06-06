|
WORTHINGTON, Diane Myrleen (nee Sutherland). Passed away on 22 April 2020 at St Andrews Village, Dove House, Auckland aged 77 years after a long illness. Loved wife of Ted, much loved Mother to Karl and Karen (deceased), loved Nana to Dane, and much loved by Suzanne, Maggie and Tracey. A funeral to be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 12 June at 2.00pm. Covid registration from 1.30pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020