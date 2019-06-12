STODART, Diane Maury (Di) (nee Gunderson). Passed away on June 09, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home on Waiheke Island on 9th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Donald, much loved mother to Leif, Beau and Felicia and loving nana to Mala. Dearly loved daughter in law to Hec and Thelma, sister in law to George and the late Alison, Trevor and Fay, Malcolm and Kerry and special aunt to all their families. Sister to Jean, Brenda and the late Helen and special friend to Rosa. We will all miss your great sense of fun, the fresh veges from your garden, the lovely home baking and the relief you gave to so many with the Bach Flower remedies. Rest in peace after your courageous battle. Always remembered and never forgotten. A service will be held on Waiheke Island at the Community Hall at 2 pm on Wednesday 12 June 2019 followed by a private cremation. Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019