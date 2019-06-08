Home

Diane Joy (Davidson) ANDERSON

Diane Joy (Davidson) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Diane Joy (nee Davidson). Daughter of the late Iver and Betty Davidson. Loving and cherished mother of Gareth, Carl and Kylie. Loved Nana, beloved sister, much loved friend. A celebration service of Diane's life will be held at the Howick Club, 107 Botany Road, Botany Downs on Friday 14 June at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Totara Hospice, Manurewa would be welcome. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
