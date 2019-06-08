|
ANDERSON, Diane Joy (nee Davidson). Daughter of the late Iver and Betty Davidson. Loving and cherished mother of Gareth, Carl and Kylie. Loved Nana, beloved sister, much loved friend. A celebration service of Diane's life will be held at the Howick Club, 107 Botany Road, Botany Downs on Friday 14 June at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Totara Hospice, Manurewa would be welcome. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
