Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Johnsonville Uniting Church
18 Dr. Taylor Terrace
Johnsonville
Diane Joan MOORE Notice
MOORE, Diane Joan. Formerly of Johnsonville. Peacefully on Sunday, 5th January, 2020 aged 61 years. Much loved Wife of Jonathan. Treasured Mum of Nicholas and Hayley, and mother-in- law of Samme, and Sam. Sister and sister- in-law of Garry and Tineka, Sonya and Robin, and families. Sister-in-law of Geoff and Sheryl, Lois, Mary- Ann, and Nick and families. "Now resting in peace, you'll be dearly missed" In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ PO Box 39393, Wellington, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate and remember Diane will be held at Johnsonville Uniting Church, 18 Dr. Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, on Saturday January 11th at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
