|
|
|
MOORE, Diane Joan. Formerly of Johnsonville. Peacefully on Sunday, 5th January, 2020 aged 61 years. Much loved Wife of Jonathan. Treasured Mum of Nicholas and Hayley, and mother-in- law of Samme, and Sam. Sister and sister- in-law of Garry and Tineka, Sonya and Robin, and families. Sister-in-law of Geoff and Sheryl, Lois, Mary- Ann, and Nick and families. "Now resting in peace, you'll be dearly missed" In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ PO Box 39393, Wellington, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate and remember Diane will be held at Johnsonville Uniting Church, 18 Dr. Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, on Saturday January 11th at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020