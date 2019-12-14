|
ROGERS, Diane Fay (nee Sutton). Born December 20, 1946. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Monday December 9, 2019. Much loved wife to Colin for 52 years. Beloved Mother to Glen and the late Michael and Tracy. Loved Mother in-law to Sarah. Adored Nana to Jamie-Lee, Madison, Dylan, Cohen and Emily. We will celebrate Diane's life with a gathering at her family home, 5 Glenroy place, Green Bay, Sunday 22nd December 2pm. Rest in peace, forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019