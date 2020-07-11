|
|
|
WARD, Diane Elisabeth. On July 8th 2020 at BUPA Wattle Downs aged 80 years formerly of Papatoetoe. Beloved wife of the late Dudley. Much loved mum of Sarah and Daniel, loved Nana of Holly, and sister of Sam and Maggie (UK). A special request, please wear something bright. A service will be held at the Manukau City Baptist Church, 9 Lambie Drive, Manukau on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1.30pm prior to a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Leprosy Mission may be left at the church. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020