AMBLER, Diane Clare. On 17th March 2020, at Auckland Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Mother of David and John. Sister of Dale and Susan. Farmor to Emma, Maya and Klara. Mother-in-law of Sofia and Rob. Due to current government restrictions, the family has asked that her funeral is limited to family and close friends of Diane's. It will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Road, Remuera on Tuesday 24th March at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020