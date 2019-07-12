Home

More Obituaries for Diane PARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Catherine PARTON

Diane Catherine PARTON Notice
PARTON, Diane Catherine. After a life of adventuring, Diane died peacefully at Hospice North Shore early on Wednesday 10 July 2019, age 74. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex; incredible mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Alex, and Tony and Sally; much-loved Grandma of William, Emma, Joshua and Max; and much-loved sister of Bill. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 15 July 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
