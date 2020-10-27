|
ALLAN, Diane (nee Smyth). Much loved mother of Andrew and Amber, Daniel and Jade. Adored Nanny of Ryan, Emily, Harry and Sydnee. Loved daughter of Eileen and Sid, sister of Dawn, Shirley and Lance, Robert and Wendy and Gary. Special friend of Danielle and family. Admired aunty of many. Diane's funeral will be held at 1pm, Wednesday 28th October 2020 at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, St John's Road, Meadowbank. In lieu of Flowers, a donation box for Mercy Hospice will be at the Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020