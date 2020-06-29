|
WILSON, Diana Zita May. Born August 17th, 1932 died peacefully in her 87th year on 25th June 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Beloved mother of Judith and Peter and mother-in-law to Diana, cherished grandmother to Chloe, Oliver, Nicole, Jack and Briar and adored great-grandmother to Anika, Charlie, Ella and Tautahi. Many thanks to her caregivers over the years and the kind staff at Grace Joel Retirement Village. She inspired us with her courage and sense of humor. Her kindness and passion touched the lives of everyone who was blessed to have known her. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A service for Diana will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Saturday 4 July 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020