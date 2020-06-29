Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Service
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Zita May WILSON


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Diana Zita May WILSON Notice
WILSON, Diana Zita May. Born August 17th, 1932 died peacefully in her 87th year on 25th June 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Beloved mother of Judith and Peter and mother-in-law to Diana, cherished grandmother to Chloe, Oliver, Nicole, Jack and Briar and adored great-grandmother to Anika, Charlie, Ella and Tautahi. Many thanks to her caregivers over the years and the kind staff at Grace Joel Retirement Village. She inspired us with her courage and sense of humor. Her kindness and passion touched the lives of everyone who was blessed to have known her. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A service for Diana will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Saturday 4 July 2020 at 2:00 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -