Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Vaughan MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Diana Vaughan MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Diana Vaughan. On May 14, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Aged 75 years. Adored wife of the late Sholto. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Susie and Michael Devonshire, Annie and Adam Simpson, Henry and Jules Matthews. Cherished beautiful 'Disee' to her eight mokopuna; Charlie, Max, Flora, Poppy, Hugh, Milly, Monty and Jade. Loved sister of the late Veronica, Juliet and Tony. A private family service is being held. Messages to the Matthews family, C/- PO Box 2343, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -