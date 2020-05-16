|
|
|
MATTHEWS, Diana Vaughan. On May 14, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Aged 75 years. Adored wife of the late Sholto. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Susie and Michael Devonshire, Annie and Adam Simpson, Henry and Jules Matthews. Cherished beautiful 'Disee' to her eight mokopuna; Charlie, Max, Flora, Poppy, Hugh, Milly, Monty and Jade. Loved sister of the late Veronica, Juliet and Tony. A private family service is being held. Messages to the Matthews family, C/- PO Box 2343, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020