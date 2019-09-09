Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana SMITH

Add a Memory
Diana SMITH Notice
SMITH, Diana. Sadly passed away on 8 September 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allan, adored only sister of Michael and Marj, very special Mum and Mum-in-law of Julie and John, Tony and Ange. Much loved Nana Di to Sam, Matt, Hannah and Tim. We have so many treasured memories of a wonderful caring lady with such a beautiful heart. A service to celebrate Diana's life will be held at Morrison's, Universal Drive, Henderson at 3pm Thursday 12 September.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.