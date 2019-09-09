|
SMITH, Diana. Sadly passed away on 8 September 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allan, adored only sister of Michael and Marj, very special Mum and Mum-in-law of Julie and John, Tony and Ange. Much loved Nana Di to Sam, Matt, Hannah and Tim. We have so many treasured memories of a wonderful caring lady with such a beautiful heart. A service to celebrate Diana's life will be held at Morrison's, Universal Drive, Henderson at 3pm Thursday 12 September.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019