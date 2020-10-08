|
SHAW, Diana. Passed 6 years ago today, 8th October 2014. "Rest Well Sweet Angel" Devoted best friend, life partner and proud wife of Tim Shaw. Blessed and treasured Mother of Tobias, Daniel and Benjamin Grant, Step-mum of Paul, Ric, Christopher and Stephen Shaw, and adored step-grandchildren. Dearest Diana, it was quite a shock to discover from Tim of your passing, years after the fact. Only now can I express my feelings of sorrow and gladness at the same time (no more pain and suffering). You were such a special friend and boss for nearly 30 years and with your guidance and mentoring I improved things in my life and became a better person. Thank you, forever, dear lady, you will be forever loved and remembered Diana. You enriched so many lives, and the world was such a better place with you in it. I will be forever regretful for missing your passing and especially not being there to support Tim and the boys. I will miss and love you dearly Diana, no more pain and suffering. I wish I could visit you up in heaven and hug you one more time and chat a while. May you be at peace. Miss you always Diana, Hinemoa W.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020