GRANT-MACKIE, Diana Margaret (nee Ley). Born September 30, 1937. Passed away September 10, 2019. Diana passed peacefully away at home surrounded by most of her family. Beloved wife of Jack (John), mother of sons Ewan and Bryn, caring grandmother of Tiaki, Shaun, Georgie, Huia, Courtney, Millie, Emily and Lucas (Katie), proud great-mother of Kingi- Hori, Elsie-Lee and Manu Rere, and ex-ear nurse to dozens of Auckland children. Farewell gathering at Waikumete Cemetery, 1pm Friday 13 September, followed by private cremation. Thanks to the staff of Auckland Hospital, Mercy Hospice and Geneva Healthcare for their loving care of Diana and support of the family in her last days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019