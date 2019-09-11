Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana GRANT-MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Margaret (Ley) GRANT-MACKIE

Add a Memory
Diana Margaret (Ley) GRANT-MACKIE Notice
GRANT-MACKIE, Diana Margaret (nee Ley). Born September 30, 1937. Passed away September 10, 2019. Diana passed peacefully away at home surrounded by most of her family. Beloved wife of Jack (John), mother of sons Ewan and Bryn, caring grandmother of Tiaki, Shaun, Georgie, Huia, Courtney, Millie, Emily and Lucas (Katie), proud great-mother of Kingi- Hori, Elsie-Lee and Manu Rere, and ex-ear nurse to dozens of Auckland children. Farewell gathering at Waikumete Cemetery, 1pm Friday 13 September, followed by private cremation. Thanks to the staff of Auckland Hospital, Mercy Hospice and Geneva Healthcare for their loving care of Diana and support of the family in her last days.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.