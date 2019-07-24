Home

Diana (Whittaker) KELLAWAY

Diana (Whittaker) KELLAWAY Notice
KELLAWAY, Diana (nee Whittaker). Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, 22 July 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of Warwick. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Laura, Julie and Lawrence, and Alan. Adored and much-loved Granny of Annalise and Jamie. Beloved daughter of Laura and Jack Whittaker. Di loved animals, the birds, the sheep, And People. Fly free and sing with the angels. A service for Diana will be held at First Church, 11 King Street, Frankton, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Service Dogs New Zealand, PO Box 36406, Merivale, Christchurch, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Kellaway family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
