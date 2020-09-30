|
|
|
WOOD, Diana (nee Mackley) (formerly Faris). On 28 September 2020. Loved 100 per cent always and all ways by husband Iggy (Ian). Loving and devoted mother of William Faris, Sarah and Jose Ayala, Victoria and David Kerry, Amanda Wood, and Johnny and Ren?e Wood, and friend of Donna Tingley. Besotted grandmother - Grandma of Brittney and Mirabelle, Kiwi Grandma of Andrew, Abuela of Ana and Rafa, Mina of Sebastian and Zoë, and Diana to Aria and Ayla. Diana's funeral will take place at 2pm on Monday 5 October 2020, at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Taupiri 3791. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Waikato or St John New Zealand would be most appreciated. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020